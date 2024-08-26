Decade Resources hits 79.12 g/t gold and 927 g/t silver at Nobody Knows 

Decade Resources (TSXV:DEC) has announced new assay results from its Terrace claims in near the city of the same name in British Columbia, including high-grade gold and silver findings. The exploration, situated on the northern slopes of the Copper (Zymoetz) River valley, focuses on their Nobody Knows property, part of a 54-claim holding covering 24,200 ha, 100%- owned by Decade Resources.

Additionally, a new volcanogenic massive sulphide zone found approximately 3 km southwest of the Nobody Knows #2 site has produced impressive assay results, including up to 79.12 g/t gold and 927.0 g/t silver. The newly identified breccia zone, with quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite stockwork veins in chloritic altered dacites, is at least 4-5 meters wide and exposed along a logging road.



Drilling at the Nobody Knows #2 showing in 2023 revealed significant copper and silver mineralization: 5.39% copper and 155 g/t silver over 2.1 metres in hole DDH-NB-23-2, 2.99% copper and 27.3 g/t silver over 3.0 meters in hole DDH-NB-23-12, and 2.05% copper and 15 g/t silver over 5.7 metres in hole DDH-NB-23-16. Drilling in 2024 intersected bornite-rich sections, with assay results for these holes still pending.

The Terrace project includes Treasure Mountain, Dardanelle, Nobody Knows, Kleanza and Terrace Gold (Excelsior) claims.

Gold prospecting was one of the principal activities in Terrace from 1770-1900.

