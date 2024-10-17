Decade Resources samples 31.9 g/t gold, 5,184 g/t silver at Grassy in B.C.

Decade Resources (TSXV: DEC) completed a successful surface exploration program on its Grassy property, 24 km north of Stewart, B.C., in that province’s famed Golden Triangle. The company sampled 31.9 g/t gold and 5,184 g/t silver.

The Grassy property consists of 830 ha in two separate, 100%-owned claims. The site is 6 km north of the former Premier gold mine being redeveloped by Ascot Resources (TSX: AOT; otcqx: aotvf), and it is contiguous with the Big Missouri property.

The bulk of the Grassy mineralization is located in four areas that have been explored by trenching and short adits in the past. These areas include the Start, Bush, Lakeshore, and Rama showings within a 4- to 5-metre-wide quartz-carbonate breccia zone. Mineralization generally consists of coarse-grained pyrite, sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite in these breccia veins.

"The company is very pleased to have outlined and sampled higher grade portions of this strong structure. These are the highest grade assays taken by the Company to date. The work outlined two areas for diamond drilling in the future," said Decade president Ed Kruchkowski.

For a complete listing of the company assets and developments, visit www.DecadeResources.ca.