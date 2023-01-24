Defense Metals shares assays from Wicheeda

Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN; OTCQB:DFMTF) has shared rare earth element assay results from its 100% owned Wicheeda deposit.

These results are from two exploration geotechnical core drill holes, totalling 295 metres, that were completed during 2022. The final drill hole (WI22-79) returned the best intercept on a grade-times-width basis of the entire 18-hole, 5,510 metres, 2022 campaign.

Pit slope geotechnical hole WI22-78, drilled into the west pit wall, intersected well mineralized dolomite carbonatite that assayed 2.63% total rare earth oxide (TREO) over 97 metres from surface within a broader mineralized one returning 2.03% TREO, over 168 metres.

The final drill hole, WI22-79, drilled within the central area of the Wicheeda deposit and into the east pit wall, intersected an upper high-grade mineralized dolomite-carbonatite interval from surface assaying 3.66% TREO, over 138 metres and lower interval grading 0.50% TREO over 43 metres.

The upper interval in WI22-79 represents the best mineralized intercept returned of all 2022 holes and ranks among the top 10 reported drill intercepts of the more than 10,000 metres drilled in 47 holes.

"The economic significance of the Wicheeda (rare earth elements) project is underscored by the fact that the final drill hole yielded the best drill intercept of the 2022 campaign,” said Luisa Moreno, president, and director of Defense Metals.

“With critical minerals and particularly rare earth elements coming into sharper focus as part the rapidly accelerating transition to electric vehicles, Defense Metals looks forward to continuing to advance the social-environmental, metallurgical, engineering, and geotechnical aspects of the Wicheeda (rare earth elements) project during 2023," Moreno said.

