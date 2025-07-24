Details on Howells Lake project revealed by CEO field review

Critical One Energy (CSE: CRTL; OTCQB: MMTLF), a Canadian explorer of critical minerals, confirmed and mapped key landmarks on the Howells Lake antimony-gold Project in Ontario’s Thunder Bay Mining Division during a recent CEO-led field review. The team relocated historic trenches, sampled surface stibnite (antimony) mineralization, and identified historic drill hole collars in preparation for an upcoming airborne geophysical survey.

Their work aims to assess the size and grade of historic antimony-gold zones and uncover new exploration targets across the 26-kilometre property—Canada’s largest undeveloped antimony deposit.

The field team collected and submitted mineral samples for analysis, found and geolocated drill core from 1984 and 1986, and confirmed significant carbonate and sericite alteration zones up to 100 metres wide near antimony-gold mineralization. They also evaluated logistics for future exploration and documented key structural and mineralization details.

Duane Parnham, executive chairman and CEO of Critical One, said: “With this new information in hand, Critical One can continue to develop plans for a significant field exploration program designed to evaluate targets developed from this new information and from new airborne geophysical data that will soon be arriving daily from the field,”

The new information gathered while on site allowed Critical One to confirm the ground location of the known antimony-gold mineralization and the locations of enough of the historic work that the Company is now confident the antimony-gold mineralization is related to strong carbonate sericite alteration (including green mica) with accessory quartz carbonate veining and sulphides that include stibnite (antimony sulphide), pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and sphalerite.

Antimony, a critical mineral essential for military defence, battery technologies, and flame retardants, is in high demand in North America and Western countries due to global supply constraints, with over 80% of the world’s supply controlled by China and Russia.

The Howells Lake Project, strategically located near Ontario’s Ring of Fire corridor, positions Critical One to address current supply chain challenges while advancing gold exploration in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction.

