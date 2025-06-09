Develon to unveil new electric excavators at TKD Fair

Develon, previously recognized as Doosan Construction Equipment, is introducing a new range of electric excavators to support the shift towards cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable construction. The first model—a DX160WE-7 wheeled excavator—debuts at the TKD Fair from June 12-14, 2025, at Ratelaar Sint-Oedenrode in the Netherlands.

The unveiling marks a significant step in Develon’s European roadmap for zero-emission machinery. Develon bases the new machines on its established platforms, which are renowned for their reliability, power, and comfort.

Develon collaborates with Netherlands-based ETEC Zero Emission to integrate electric drivetrains into several of its models, ensuring high performance while eliminating emissions. The lineup includes multiple electrified machines, such as the DX160WE-7 wheeled excavator and two crawler excavators built on the DX225LC-7 platform. Customers can select from battery options, including extended range packs that allow for a full workday without recharging.

Develon fully brands and supports these new electric models, guaranteeing customers the same level of service, distribution, and product confidence associated with its name.

To develop this electric line, Develon directs product development, branding, and customer interface. ETEC, a specialist in electric drive systems for mobile machinery, contributes its expertise in energy storage and electric platforms during the integration process.

As demand grows for low-emission alternatives across Europe, particularly in Northern markets, Develon’s electric excavators offer a solution that combines environmental performance with practical job site needs. These machines deliver quiet, efficient operation and withstand tough conditions, all while reducing emissions and noise without compromising productivity.

For more on Develon, please visit the website: https://eu.develon-ce.com/en.