Doubleview Gold announces “significant” high grade copper and gold intercepts at Hat deposit

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 25, 2025 At 6:23 pm
Doubleview’s Hat copper-gold property near Dease Lake, B.C. Credit: Doubleview Gold

Vancouver-based Doubleview Gold (TSXV: DBGl; OTCQB: DBLVF) announced significant assay results from its 2024 drilling program at the Hat polymetallic deposit in northwestern British Columbia. Doubleview Gold is a mineral resource exploration and development company. The company announced that the results from drill holes H078 and H079 include the most substantial intervals of high-grade copper and gold mineralization encountered at the Hat project to date.

The significant results are as follows: Hole H078: 1.00% copper and 0.46 g/t old over 107 metres within 409 within of 0.39% copper and 0.28 g/t gold, hole H079: 0.95% copper and 0.79 g/t gold over 82 metres within 213 metres of 0.59% copper and 0.50 g/t gold.

Doubleview Gold also reported that drill holes H081, H082, H083 and H085 provide more details of the East Lisle Zone, a shallow extension of the Main Lisle zone. 

Drill teams indicate the recent work focused on the Central Lisle zone. The company interpreted this zone as a potential porphyry feeder zone.

The Hat deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. More information is posted at www.DoubleView.ca.

