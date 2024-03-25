Dryden Gold cuts 14 g/t over 7.5 metres at Elora in Gold Rock Camp

Dryden Gold (TSXV: DRY) drilled multiple intercepts – as high as 14.10 g/t gold over 7.5 metres, including 43.81 g/t gold over 1.42 metres and 92.10 gold over 0.3 metre – in hole KW-24-008 on the Elora target in the Gold Rock camp near Dryden, Ont.

Drilling elsewhere returned the highest-grade intercept to date in the camp, with hole KW-24-003 returning 53.51 g/t gold over 1.05 metre, including 181.00 g/t gold over 0.3 metre.

"The Elora drill results continue to demonstrate the expanding near-surface potential of the Gold Rock camp and underscores the effectiveness of our methodical drilling that has successfully expanded the footprint of gold mineralization to three parallel systems over 1.5 km, with only 2,904 meters of drilling,” said CEO Trey Wasser.

Dryden president Maura Kolb said went on to say that the Elora gold target is a sulphide system with high levels of pyrite and visible gold. It hosted three historic gold mines, including the Laurentian, where grades averaged 12.81 g/t gold. The system also hosted the Selby and Elora mines.

The most recent drill results are from the completed phase 3 program at Elora. Phase 4 has been completed with results pending. The fourth phase focused on the depth expansion of one of the new high-grade shoots identified in phases 1 and 2 on the Big Master gold system. Phase 4 also includes drill step-outs 1.5 km to the southwest on the Elora gold system.

“Going forward,” Kolb said, “historic mining, geological mapping and 3-D geophysical interpretations indicate dozens of additional targets within the 20-km Gold Rock camp."

Find more information on www.DrydenGold.com.