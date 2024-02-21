Dryden Gold cuts 26.22 g/t gold over 3.2 metres in first drill program at Gold Rock

Visible gold in core from earlier drilling at Dryden Gold’s project. Credit: Dryden Gold

Dryden Gold (TSXV: DRY) has solid assays from the first drilling program it initiated at the Gold Rock property in the Kenora Mining District of Ontario. Importantly, a new high-grade shoot on the Big Master One was intersected by hole KW-23-009A, which returned 26.11 g/t gold over 3.2 metres, including 79.80 g/t over 0.3 metre.

Dryden Gold has confirmed the interpreted 1.5-km strike length of the Big Master system, and it remains open in all directions. Step-out holes KW-23-004 returned 3.40 g/t gold over 1.6 metre and KW-23-010 intersected 3.70 g/t gold over 6.00 metres, including 10.60 g/t gold over 0.4 metre.

Drilling also confirmed the orientation and expanded historically delineated high-grade shoot with new holes KW-23-016 which returned 3.81 g/t gold over 7 metres, including 71.00 g/t gold over 0.3 metre and KW-23-018 that cut 6.66 g/t gold over 4.3 metres, including 44.80 g/t gold over 0.3 metre.

"These assay results mark a great start for Dryden Gold's exploration team. All our goals for the first two phases of drilling were successful and as a result we are showing the significant near-surface, high-grade gold potential within the Gold Rock camp portion of the district scale Dryden gold project,” said CEO Trey Wasser. “These findings underscore the importance of our systematic drilling approach and highlight the potential to be unlocked in this strategic and underexplored land package."

Dryden Gold’s land package includes historic gold mines, but it has seen limited modern exploration.

Learn more about the mineralization at Gold Rock on www.DrydenGold.com.

