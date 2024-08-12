Dryden Gold hits 14.10 g/t over 7.5 metres at Gold Rock project

Dryden Gold (SXV: DRY; OTCQB: DRYGF) has reported promising results from its Phase 5 drill program at the Gold Rock project in Dryden, Ont. During this phase, visible gold was observed multiple times in the recently completed diamond drill hole KW-24-017, which focused on the Elora area. This hole was drilled to follow up on hole KW-24-008, completed earlier this year, which yielded 14.10 g/t gold over 7.5 metres.

Hole KW-24-017 intercepted the Elora mineralized zone about 30 metres deeper and 45 metres along strike from the earlier hole, reaching a depth of around 165 metres from the surface. The mineralized zone appears to have a similar width to KW-24-008, with visible gold observed multiple times in the uncut core.

The ongoing Phase 5 drill program aims to cover approximately 1,300 metres. It is designed to follow up on the high-grade zones identified in the Elora and Big Master gold systems. The Elora down-plunge testing has shown positive results, while the program will also revisit hole KW-23-009A on the Big Master 1 vein structure, which returned 26.11 g/t gold over 3.2 metres, including 79.80 g/t gold over 0.3 metres.

"The summer drill program is designed to follow-up on our best results and expand the known high-grade zones. The fall drill program will focus on Elora north of the Kenwest patents and targets developed by our relogging efforts and our summer field program," said Dryden Gold CEO Trey Wasser.

The Gold Rock camp area, which extends approximately 25 km along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone, is an essential part of Dryden Gold's land package. This area has a history of mining and drilling and represents a significant brownfields opportunity.

Dryden Gold is in the early stages of understanding the full extent of the Elora mineralized zone, which remains open along strike to the northeast and at depth. Further testing is planned for this area with additional step-out drilling scheduled for the fall.

For more information, visit www.DrydenGold.com.