Dryden Gold intersects 8.93 g/t gold over 12.45 metres including 32.96 g/t gold over 2.73 metres at Elora 

Dryden Gold (TSXV: DRY; OTCQB: DRYGF) has announced results on the Elora gold system at Gold Rock camp. The phase five drill program completed late this summer, was designed to follow up on the high-grade shoot discovered on the Elora target.

Dryden Gold stated hole KW-24-024 intercepted the mineralized zone at approximately 190 meters from surface and returned 8.93 g/t gold over 12.45 metres, including 32.96 g/t gold over 2.73 metres. In addition, this hole intercepted a hanging wall structure that returned 1.67 g/t gold over 2.75 metres, including 8.41 g/t gold over 0.43 metre. This is Dryden Gold's deepest hole to date and is the widest and most consistently disseminated high-grade intercept at Elora.

Dryden Gold has already begun a follow up drill campaign on the Elora gold system based on these results. This program will focus on expanding the down-plunge potential and strike expansion at Elora.

In the phase five drill campaign, three holes were drilled at Elora following up on drill hole KW-24-008, which intercepted 14.10 g/t gold over 7.54 metres that was drilled earlier this year. The first hole of the phase five drill program, KW-24-017, returned 30.72 g/t gold 5.70 metres including the highest-ever value intersected by Dryden Gold of 313.00 g/t over 0.55 metres.

Hole KW-24-024 was drilled approximately 30 meters below hole KW-24-017. The final hole of the program was drilled south of hole KW-24-017, but mineralization was impacted by several dykes cutting through the mineralized zone.

Dryden Gold has a 70,000-ha land package in the Dryden area with district-scale exploration potential. The company has continued early-stage exploration programs on its Hyndman project and Sherridon projects, and within the Gold Rock camp. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50 km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. Dryden Gold states it enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

More information is posted on www.DrydenGold.com