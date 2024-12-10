Dundee, ESGold test revolutionary CLEVR process on Montauban tails

Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) and ESGold (CSE: ESAU; OTC Pink: SEKZF) have joined forces to test Dundee’s revolutionary CLEVR gold recovery process on tailings from the Montauban tailings. Four tests are planned. If successful, gold and silver miners will enjoy sustainable technology, lower costs, and higher profits.

The Montauban tails, located 85 km west of Quebec City, are 100%-owned by ESGold and fully permitted. The project has reached the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) stage. ESGold is advancing the project towards a startup in the second quarter 2025. The road is complete, site preparation is underway, and optimization of the mill is underway.

The CLEVR process is at the forefront of sustainable mining advancements regularly achieving over 95% gold recovery rates. The process uses no cyanide or toxic effluents; the residues are inert to mitigate environmental risks. Processing times are reduced to 2 hours from 36 hours with improved throughput and efficiency. CLEVR is a closed-loop system that recirculates reagents, removing the need for tailings ponds and, again, significantly reducing environmental impact. With low capital and operating costs, the process has the potential to be highly profitable.

"Our collaboration with ESGold allows us to showcase the CLEVR process as a next-generation solution for environmentally responsible mining,” says Jean-Philippe Mai, president and CEO of Dundee Sustainable Technologies. “By achieving superior recovery rates and significantly reducing processing times and environmental liabilities, our technology aligns perfectly with ESGold's vision.”

ESGold is committed to the use of new, sustainable gold extraction technology. The aim is to achieve superior recovery rates and significantly lower processing times and minimize environmental liabilities.

Montauban will serve as a pilot project, showcasing scalable and sustainable solutions that can be applied to orphaned mine sites across Quebec. The project has an indicated resource of 604,70 tonnes grading 0.40 g/t gold and 31.45 g/t silver and an inferred resource of 319,300 tonnes grading 0.41 g/t gold and 36.93 g/t silver.

Learn more about the CLEVR process on the Dundee Technologies website.