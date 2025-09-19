Duparquet and First Mining ink landmark MOU for gold project

The City of Duparquet and First Mining Gold (TSX: FF; US-OTCQX: FFMGF) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at formalizing a mutually beneficial and collaborative relationship towards the development of the Duparquet gold project hand in hand with addressing important community development needs. The Duparquet project is located about 50 km north of the city of Rouyn-Noranda within the municipality of Duparquet.

The Duparquet project currently hosts an NI 43-101 compliant gold resource of 3.44 million ounces in the measured and indicated category, grading 1.55 g/t gold, and an additional 2.64 million ounces in the inferred category, grading 1.62 g/t gold. First Mining completed a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on the project in 2023.

This MOU, ratified by the municipal council on September 15, 2025, represents a significant milestone as it notably delivers to the City land to support sustainable community development in harmony with potential future mine development.

Since acquiring the project in 2022, First Mining has expressed its commitment to working closely with the City and citizens of Duparquet. As early as 2023, constructive dialogue began to find sustainable solutions related to future development synergies between the City and the project. These discussions have resulted in a common framework for advancing the project and municipal development, now formalized by the signing of this MOU.

Key measures in the MOU include the parties developing a co-habitation plan for the project and updating the City's urban development plan to account for the project. They will establish a mechanism to address the relocation of certain residential properties required for project development. The parties will create a design plan to reconfigure the Duparquet golf course as needed for the project. First Mining will transfer over 100 acres of land to the City for near-term municipal development needs and may transfer additional lands in the future. First Mining will also transfer the residential lots held under historical emphyteutic leases that are located within the City but outside the project development area.

Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining, said: “This agreement demonstrates First Mining's commitment to working with the City and citizens supporting the City's sustainable development in concrete ways as we advance the Duparquet gold project. We want to build a mining project rooted in respect, transparency, and mutual benefit aligned with Duparquet's own development objectives.”

Map showing First Mining’s land tenure in Quebec. CREDIT: First Mining Gold.

Denis Blais, Mayor of the City of Duparquet, commented, "The signing of this MOU is a historic moment for our municipality. It illustrates our determination to advance the interests of our community while creating the conditions for harmonious economic development, prosperity and well-being for current and future generations. First Mining's approach in working collaboratively with the City from the beginning as the new Project owner and its on-going commitment through the agreement is both positive and meaningful."

More information is posted on www.FirstMiningGold.com.