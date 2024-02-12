E-Power drills 23.97% Cg at Tetepisca graphite property in Quebec

E-Power Resources (CSE: EPR) has made a grassroots graphite discovery on its Captain Cosmos claims at the Tetepisca graphite property in Quebec’s North Shore region, about 220 km north of the town and port of Baie-Comeau. The first hole returned 23.97% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 5.2 metres. Two more holes drilled on the claims returned 16.93% Cg over 3.6 metres and 17.30% over 3.2 metres.

High grade graphite mineralization was intersected over a strike length of 850 metres at the GraphiCentre target, including 17.95% Cg over 3.8 metres.

Another wide zone of mineralization was interested at the 1078 target, including 2.66% Cg over 20.5 metres.

E-Power president and CEO James Cross said they are pleased with the 2023 exploration results and progress of the Tetepisca project.

“We are busy planning the 2024 field season,” he added. “We will be following up on these results and drilling targets to move towards resource tonnage delineation and we will be taking bulk samples from known high grade surface showings to establish flake size distribution and graphite concentrate quality for battery applications.”

E-Power’s Tetepisca property cover 12,620 ha within the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District. Historic resources are thought to be more than 100 million tonnes with an average grade of 14% Cg. The company is the largest landholder in the district.

E-Power hopes to build a 200,000 t/y battery anode material plant at Baie-Comeau.

