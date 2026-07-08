Eavor lands $8M Alberta grant for deeper geothermal tech

The Derek Riddell Eavor-Lite demonstration facility near Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. Credit: Eavor

Eavor Technologies has been awarded $8 million by the Government of Alberta to help advance the company’s Eavor-Loop technology.

Eavor-Loop is an underground, closed-loop geothermal system that circulates working fluid to harvest the Earth’s natural heat, providing low-emission energy. In mining, the technology is used to direct off-grid electricity to remote operations for processes like water heating and ventilation.

Eavor-Jules, the company’s initiative to advance Eavor-Loop, is valued at $83 million. The company said the initiative is designed to increase the technology’s operating depth and temperature range. With this funding, Eavor said it is focused on engineering, modelling and prototype testing the updated system.

“This has the potential to unlock scalable geothermal energy in regions where conventional geothermal resources are not available, supporting clean, secure and affordable energy solutions around the world,” said Eavor’s CEO, Matt Toews, in a news release.

The grant is supported through Emission Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) drilling technology challenge, which announced $37 million in funding for 10 projects in drilling technologies, including robotic automation, AI-driven energy management and geothermal systems.

Grant Hunter, Alberta’s environment and protected areas minister, said the challenge was about identifying companies with the "entrepreneurial spirit that have made Alberta a global energy leader." He added, "Projects like Eavor-Jules help attract investment, create jobs and position Alberta at the forefront of next-generation drilling and geothermal technologies."