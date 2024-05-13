Eight mine safety teams advance to Ontario province-wide competition

Eight mine safety teams across Ontario advanced last week to a slot at the Ontario provincial mine rescue competitions, Workplace Safety North said.

The local Ontario Mine Rescue Competitions, which took place across the province between May 8 and May 10, determined the best teams from local districts.

A total of 20 teams participated in the competition.

The winners, representing volunteers from Algoma, Kirkland Lake, Sudbury, Onaping, Thunder Bay, Red Lake, Timmins, and Southern Ontario, will compete at the Ontario Mine Rescue Competitions from June 4 to 7 at Fort Williams Gardens in Thunder Bay.

Teams were required to retrieve a casualty from a confined space as well as treat a diabetic casualty with low sugars.

Mine rescue teams were also encouraged to use a technologically advanced foam generator to extinguish a simulated fire – but with an additional obstacle.

“We supplied special coverings to competitors masks to emulate decreased visibility,” said Shawn Rideout, chief mine rescue officer at Workplace Safety North.

“This prepares teams for heavy smoke conditions present with large underground fires – communication skills and teamwork are vital in these situations.”

The competitions were co-ordinated by Ontario Mine Rescue.

Learn more about the mine rescue competition on www.WorkplaceSafetyNorth.ca.