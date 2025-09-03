Electra completes early steps, speeds up refinery resumption

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) announced that it has completed its early works program at its cobalt refinery north of Toronto. This milestone enhances Electra’s readiness to restart full construction and reduces the time needed to mobilize a complete construction crew, reaffirming the company’s commitment to onshoring critical minerals processing in North America and building a resilient, domestic battery materials supply chain.

The company carried out targeted site-level activities through the early works program to prepare for full-scale construction restart. Supported by strategic government funding, the initiative primarily focused on advancing the solvent extraction (SX) facility, a crucial step in producing high-purity, battery-grade cobalt.

Mark Trevisiol, vice president of projects at Electra, said: “This milestone brings us closer to resuming full construction of the refinery,” By completing these preparatory works and advancing long-lead procurement, we are positioning the refinery for efficient and timely execution once construction resumes.”

Key activities included completing concrete foundations for SX tanks, installing processing equipment, installing structural roofing, and upgrading power, lighting, and septic systems. The team also advanced engineering and procurement activities to prepare for full-scale construction.

Trent Mell, Electra CEO, stated: “We are positioning Electra to be a foundational part of North America’s energy future. This milestone reflects disciplined execution and steady progress toward delivering a reliable supply of cobalt for the North American market and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

Electra’s refinery is the only project in North America designed to produce battery-grade cobalt sulfate at scale. By integrating advanced hydrometallurgical processing and pursuing low-carbon production pathways, Electra is redefining how critical minerals are refined, offering a cleaner, traceable alternative to overseas supply chains.

For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com.