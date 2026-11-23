Customers will have access to AspenTech Inmation OT Data Fabric within the Databricks + AI platform. Credit: Adobe Stock

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is collaborating with Databricks, a cloud data and artificial intelligence (AI) company, to give customers more tools to use business data for decision-making.

Through this partnership, customers will have access to AspenTech Inmation OT Data Fabric within the Databricks + AI platform. The software is designed to help customers prepare operational technology (OT) data for individual use cases. Emerson says the partnership will give customers access to predictive maintenance and performance optimization tools

“Industrial companies are moving quickly to apply AI, but many are still constrained by the gap between operational data and enterprise decision-making,” said Claudio Fayad, Emerson’s chief technology officer for its Aspen Technology business. “By bringing contextualized OT data into Databricks, we are helping customers turn trusted industrial data into a governed foundation for AI applications that can improve performance across operations and the business.”

Shiv Trisal, Databricks industry lead for manufacturing, said the collaboration will help customers unlock more value from operational data. “Databricks is committed to helping organizations democratize access to data and AI so they can build analytics, AI applications and agents on an open platform,” Trisal said.

For more information, visit: aspentech.com/inmation