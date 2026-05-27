Emerson integrates SiMa.ai chip for on‑device AI

The SiMa.ai MLSoC machine-learning chip. Credit: SiMa.ai

Emerson has partnered with SiMa.ai to bring real-time, on-device artificial intelligence (AI) to rugged industrial computers used in harsh environments, including mining sites.

According to the companies, the system will put SiMa.ai’s MLSoC machine-learning chip into Emerson’s next generation of industrial PCs. The AI is designed to monitor computer vision, anomaly detection and predictive maintenance locally on the computer rather than storing the information on cloud servers. Emerson added that its hardware is designed to withstand high vibrations and temperatures ranging from -40 to 70 C.

“As operations teams leverage Physical AI at the edge, they move beyond simple monitoring to closed-loop autonomy where they can adjust processes in real time — minimizing product defects early in the production phase, reducing waste and increasing production efficiency,” said Krishna Rangasayee, the CEO of SiMa.ai.

Emerson says the system is well-suited to “mission-critical” operations, like mining sites, where visibility is often limited. The technology can support leak detection and fire and smoke monitoring.