Emerson introduces Bluetooth technology in Rosemount transmitters

In its latest addition to its-line up of Rosemount transmitters, Emerson has introduced the Rosemount 3408 level transmitter. This transmitter is a level measurement solution, suitable for use in a wide range of industries and applications, such as chemical storage, mixing tanks and open-air applications.

The non-contacting radar device is designed to optimize ease-of-use at every touchpoint, leading to increased site and worker safety and enhanced plant performance.

Radars can still sometimes be perceived as being complex to commission, operate and maintain and the Rosemount 3408 level transmitter is Emerson’s attempt at addressing this concern. This device provides a range of functions that reduce complexity throughout its lifecycle, including Bluetooth wireless technology remote capabilities, an intuitive interface, predictive alerts, in-situ verification, data historian and an upgradeable design.

The transmitter is based on frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) technology, which enables accurate and reliable measurement, even in challenging process environments. It is also suitable for use in safety applications such as overfill prevention, as it is Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 2-certified and designed according to the International Electrotechnical Commission’s IEC 61508 standard relating to functional safety.

“The new generation of engineers expect modern automation technology to be very easy to implement, operate and maintain. The onus is therefore on us to provide solutions that simplify operator tasks as much as possible, especially in safety-critical applications such as overfill prevention, and this was Emerson’s focus when designing the Rosemount 3408,” said Thense Korsbo, director of product management for Emerson’s radar level measurement business.

To learn more about the Rosemount 3408, visit www.Emerson.com.