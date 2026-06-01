Emerson rolls out new Appleton LED fixtures for industrial sites

Appleton RNLED and RELED series luminaires offer three distinct platform geometries covering a range of ceiling configurations. Credit: Emerson

Emerson has introduced two upgrades to its light fixture catalogue. The Appleton RNLED and RELED series are new lines of recessed and surface-mount LED luminaires designed for industrial environments including offshore rigs, chemical plants, marine terminals and advanced-manufacturing facilities.

According to Emerson, these new LED fixtures cover a variety of installation configurations and are designed to offer similar light distribution to the company’s old fluorescent line, while giving users a higher degree of directional control, lowering energy consumption and offering a longer operating life. The company says the lines have a service life of more than 150,000 hours at 55 C.

The units include universal-voltage drivers, high power factor and 6 kV surge protection. Emerson is offering a 10‑year warranty on the new series.

The models have a wide range of certifications, including resistance to vibration, corrosion and high-impact — the housing is rated to 20 joules, with a wire guard fitted on the tempered glass cover to protect against mechanical impact in industrial zones.