Emerson rolls out new Appleton LED fixtures for industrial sites

Emerson has introduced two upgrades to its light fixture catalogue. The Appleton RNLED and RELED series are new lines of recessed and […]
By David Cassels June 1, 2026 At 9:26 am

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Appleton RNLED and RELED series luminaires offer three distinct platform geometries covering a range of ceiling configurations. Credit: Emerson

Emerson has introduced two upgrades to its light fixture catalogue. The Appleton RNLED and RELED series are new lines of recessed and surface-mount LED luminaires designed for industrial environments including offshore rigs, chemical plants, marine terminals and advanced-manufacturing facilities. 

According to Emerson, these new LED fixtures cover a variety of installation configurations and are designed to offer similar light distribution to the company’s old fluorescent line, while giving users a higher degree of directional control, lowering energy consumption and offering a longer operating life. The company says the lines have a service life of more than 150,000 hours at 55 C.

The units include universal-voltage drivers, high power factor and 6 kV surge protection. Emerson is offering a 10‑year warranty on the new series.

The models have a wide range of certifications, including resistance to vibration, corrosion and high-impact — the housing is rated to 20 joules, with a wire guard fitted on the tempered glass cover to protect against mechanical impact in industrial zones. 

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