EMP advances Saskatchewan projects with NI 43-101 filing

By Joseph Quesnel August 26, 2025 At 8:22 pm
A drill rig at the Viewfield project in Saskatchewan. Credit: EMP Metals

EMP Metals (CSE: EMPS; OTCQB: EMPPF) announced the filing of a technical report for an updated mineral resource estimate at its Viewfield and Mansur lithium brine projects located in southern Saskatchewan. The report is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Lithium Brines of the Mansur Viewfield Areas of Southern Saskatchewan, Canada" with an effective date of August 1, 2025. The Viewfield and Mansur resource estimate highlights were originally announced by the company on August 12, 2025.

The resource estimate highlights for the Viewfield and Mansur projects reveal significant achievements:

The total resource increased by over 78.5%, including 931,038 tonnes of indicated lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) with a weighted average of 141 mg/L lithium and 1,117,225 tonnes of inferred LCE with a weighted average of 112 mg/L lithium. The 931,038 tonnes of indicated LCE at the Viewfield project upgraded from a previous inferred mineral resource.

The project boasts high-grade lithium, with a weighted average of 141 mg/L for the indicated category and 112 mg/L for the inferred category.

EMP drilled three vertical and one horizontal test well, and the results contributed to these findings. The confirmation of production capabilities came from the project's first horizontal well, complemented by production swab tests in multiple zones from EMP's test wells.

Additionally, the Souris River formation confirmed lithium test averages of 72 mg/L.

Since the last technical update, EMP expanded its land holdings by more than 20%, adding over 67 sq. km (6,700 hectares) of prospective lands in the Viewfield and Mansur permit areas. The total combined landholdings now exceed 830 sq. km (83,000 hectares) in southeast Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the company's website at www.EmpMetals.com.

