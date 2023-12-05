EMP Metals reports successful DLE pilot test producing lithium carbonate

EMP Metals (CSE: EMPS; OTCQB: EMPPF) has reached several significant milestones during the pilot-scale metallurgical tests of lithium brine samples. The material came from its Viewfield project in the Duperow formation of Saskatchewan. The direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology was successful, and battery-grade lithium carbonate was extracted. The company is now examining the timing of field testing and increasing its landholdings in the core operating area.

EMP subsidiary Hub City Lithium did the pilot tests using the ILiAD DLE platform developed by Energy Source Minerals. The tests were conducted on 87,000 litres of brine and recovered 8,300 litres of eluent with an average lithium concentration of 1,430 mg/L, 7.5 times the concentration in the samples. Average recovery was more than 90%, and the impurity rejection rate was 99.62%. After DLE, the eluent was refined into battery-grade chemicals using Saltworks Technologies methods.

Results of this pilot study were used to de-risk and create an end-to-end flowsheet. This will allow the planning of a full-scale plant design and dispatch.

Rob Gamley, CEO of EMP, said, "The results of our DLE to battery-grade lithium project exceeded expectations. Our partnership with Saltworks has proven to be a powerful collaboration, setting the stage for future advancements in the Canadian lithium industry. This achievement fuels our confidence in a dynamic future for all involved and the Canadian mineral sector."

EMP is now preparing a preliminary economic assessment for the Viewfield lithium project. The results should be released in January 2024.

The Viewfield project is a joint venture of EMP (75%) and ROK Resources (25%).

