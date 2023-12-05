Emperor building bulk tonnage open pit gold potential at Duquesne West in Quebec

Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ; OTC Pink: EMAUF) has completed 14 drill holes at its Duquesne West gold project 32 km west of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of Duparquet, Que., as it continues to test the potential for a bulk tonnage open pit mine. The company has an option to earn 100% of the project.

"Our vision to develop a multi-million-ounce deposit with multiple mining scenarios on the property continues to progress. The proximity to multiple mills and infrastructure in a Tier 1 mining district makes this project highly valuable," CEO John Florek said in a release.

"Only an estimated 30% of the core from historical drilling was sampled at surface by previous operators … As a result of recent work to locate and sample this material in the historical core library, more than 3,000 meters of additional sampling will be sent out for assays,” he added. Sampling of historical cores is ongoing.

Highlights of recent assays include:

DQ23-09: 3.8 g/t gold over 13.2 metres, including 7.5 g/t over 5.6 metres;

DQ23-06: 2.1 g/t over 5.2 metres, including 6.1 g/t over 1.2 metre.

"The intercept at DQ23-06 is very significant, since it expands the mineralization by an additional 0.55 km along strike and plunge, in an area of virtually no drilling. This area has potential to add significant ounces to this deposit,” Florek said.

The Duquesne West property hosts a historical (non-NI-43-101 compliant) inferred resource 727,000 oz. of gold in material grading 5.42 g/t gold. Eight zone have been identified, but the majority of the mineralization occurs in the Fox and Liz zones. The gold system remains open for expansion, according to Emperor.

