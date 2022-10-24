Endurance, Bridge River Band ink exploration agreement for Reliance gold property

Endurance Gold (TSXV: EDG; OTC: ENDGF) and the Bridge River Indian Band (Xwísten) have signed an exploration agreement for the Reliance gold property, 4 km east of the village of Gold Bridge, B.C., and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer mining camp. The Reliance property lies within the Xwísten traditional territory.

The exploration agreement addresses both parties' desire for a mutually beneficial arrangement in respect of current and proposed exploration activities within the Xwísten traditional territory. It further provides for protection of traditional activities and sensitive sites, including archaeological surveys, environmental protection measures, and the opportunity for the Xwísten community to participate in any business and employment opportunities that the project generates. The agreement will remain in force through to completion of a feasibility study, at which time it will be replaced by an impacts and benefits agreement covering any commercial mining activity.

As compensation for the impact of the company’s exploration activities, Endurance will issue 130,000 common shares to the Xwísten.

Endurance acquired the Reliance property in 2019. During 2020 and 2021, the company competed 84 reverse circulation drill holes and 22 diamond drill holes. Highlights from those campaigns include 14.08 g/t gold over 15.4 metres, 10.5 g/t gold over 6.1 metres and 9.7 g/t gold over 12.2 metres at the Eagle zone; 16.49 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at the Diplomat zone; and 7.23 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at the Imperial zone.

A significant discovery was also made this year in the Eagle area. Diamond drilling returned 15.6 g/t gold over 24.8 metres, including 26.96 g/t over 4.1 metres; 8.62 g/t gold over 24.4 metres, including 17.02 g/t over 4.3 metres; 8.41 g/t gold over 12.0 metres and 8.05 g/t over 13.0 metres; and 4.16 g/t gold over 30.0 metres and 1.7 g/t over 62.1 metres.

Endurance has posted a pdf presentation about the Reliance project on its website, www.EnduranceGold.com.