Endurance drills 12.4 g/t gold over 6 metres at Imperial zone, at Reliance project

Endurance Gold (TSXV: EDG; OTC: ENDGG; FSE: 3EG) has shared excellent drill results from its Reliance gold property. Diamond drill hole 23-065 assayed 12.44 g/t gold over 6.0 metres in a longer intersection of 9.3 metres at 8.98 g/t at the Imperial zone.

The Diplomat zone was also drilled, and it intersected the strike extension of the Imperial zone returning 1.95 g/t gold over 12.2 metres including 12.85 g/t over 1.5 metres in hole 23-062.

The Reliance property is road accessible and located 4.0 km east of the village of Gold Bridge, B.C., and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer gold mining camp that produced over 4.09 million oz. of gold.

Endurance also sunk its deepest hole yet to test the down-dip plunge of the Imperial zone. This hole intersected six mineralized intervals between 306.5 and 344.5 metres down hole.

The company acquired the Reliance project in 2019, and in 2020-2022 conducted airborne and ground magnetic surveys, an airborne LiDAR survey, a ground 3DIP survey, mapping, sampling, and both reverse circulation and diamond drilling.

More information is available at www.EnduranceGold.com.