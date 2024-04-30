FPX reports positive pilot testing of Baptiste flowsheet

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; OTCQX: EPOCF) has successfully completed a large-scale pilot metallurgical testing for the Baptiste nickel project located in central British Columbia. The tests were run on a sample of 76 tonnes that represented bulk sampling during the early years of the mine plan. The results will form part of the feasibility study for the project.

FPX says the results of the tests confirm assumptions made in the 2023 preliminary feasibility study, validating the process flowsheet and key metallurgical criteria. The tests were conducted by Corem and funded in part by a grant of $750,000 from Natural Resources Canada.

"These first results from our FS metallurgical test work program further validate the processing advantages of awaruite which were demonstrated in the Baptiste PFS," commented Andrew Osterloh, FPX Nickel's SVP projects and operations. "This is another positive step as we continue to advance Baptiste as a potential producer of disruptive quantities of low-carbon, low-cost, Canadian nickel."

Awaruite is a naturally occurring alloy of nickel and iron.

The front end of the flowsheet will use magnetic separation to create a “magnetics rich” concentrate of awaruite and magnetite. The back end of the flowsheet uses conventional froth flotation to separate awaruite from magnetite. Thanks to the very high content of nickel in the awaruite, a 60% nickel concentrate can be produced.

The objective of the pilot testing was to create a supply of nickel concentrate to continuously test the downstream hydrometallurgy refinery for the production of battery-grade nickel sulphate. Sherritt Technologies will be conducting the hydrometallurgical tests.

