Endurance Gold hits 147.5 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 7.61 g/t gold over 5.7 metres at Crown zone 

Endurance Gold (TSXV: EDG) released assay results from five additional diamond drill holes completed at the Crown zone, a previously undrilled gap between the Imperial and Eagle zones at its Reliance gold project.

The 2024 drilling program is designed to expand the gold zones discovered within the 2-km long Royal Shear structure. Twenty-six drill holes have been completed for 7,303 metres.

Crown zone highlights include two drill holes containing visible gold:

DDH24-093: Upper Crown discovery returning 147.5 g/t ("g/t") gold over 1.0 metre within 74.29 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from a quartz-sulphide vein with abundant coarse visible gold at 161 metres depth.

DDH24-103: Lower Crown discovery returning 7.61 g/t gold over 5.7 metres from the Royal Shear contact at 273 metres depth and a quartz-calcite vein with coarse visible gold at 341.5 metre depth returning 49.10 g/t gold over 0.3 metres.

All five widely spaced holes were testing the undrilled gap between Eagle and Imperial zones associated with the Crown zone soil anomaly. The intersection in DDH24-093 represents the highest-grade gold sample returned to date on the Reliance property and is associated with abundant visible gold in the Upper Crown zone. This intersection is a 105 metre step-out from DDH24-094 (1.18 g/t gold over 1.2 metres) and a 130 metres step-out from DDH24-089 (14.6 g/t gold over 1.3 m). No drill testing has been completed in the 180 metres interval between the gold intersection in DDH24-093 and surface. Gold mineralization in the Upper Crown zone is associated with altered mafic volcanic hosted quartz veins and quartz-arsenopyrite breccia.

The Lower Crown intersection in DDH24-103, grading 7.61 g/t gold and 0.75% antimony over 5.7 metres significantly expands the gold system potential representing a 200 metres step-out downdip from DDH24-093 reported above and a 140 metres step-out southeast of DDH23-065 at the Imperial zone which returned 8.98 g/t gold over 9.3 metres.

Drill holes DDH24-094, DDH24-096, and DDH24-099 intersected 0.3 to 2.0 metres intervals with gold grades from 1.18 to 8.51 g/t gold from quartz-arsenopyrite veins and stringer zones associated with strongly silicified mafic volcanic.

