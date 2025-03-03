Energy Fuels executives available at PDAC 2025

Executives from Energy Fuels (NYSE: UUUU; TSX: EFR) – a prominent U.S. producer of uranium and a growing global force in rare earth elements (REE) – are attending the PDAC 2025 Convention in Toronto.

The following company officials will be available: Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development Curtis Moore on March 2 - 5, Director of Critical Minerals & Strategic Supply Chain Debra Bennethum will be available March 2 – 5.

The executives are eager to discuss the company’s recent ramping up of uranium mining and production to strengthen the domestic supply chain for the uranium used for carbon-free nuclear energy, the diversification into rare earth elements used in military defense and electric/hybrid vehicles, outcomes from focused outreach with Native American communities, and its pioneering role in radium recovery used in the development of emerging cancer treatments.

Topics to be discussed include: Establishing a safe and reliable domestic alternative supply chain for REEs, how tensions between the U.S., Russia, and China affect critical minerals, how the deal between the U.S. and Ukraine may impact the cost of REE products for American consumers, how Energy Fuels collaborated with Native American leaders to combat media narratives about abandoned uranium mines, and opportunities and challenges for domestic uranium production amid government support for nuclear energy.

Company staff are reminding PDAC attendees and media to contact if they wish to meet any of these executives. Please either contact Kim or Jackie (information to follow) or visit booth #2452.

More information is posted on www.EnergyFuels.com.