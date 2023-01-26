Energy Metals Snapshot: Eight companies to watch

As zero-emissions technologies continue to develop, demand is steadily rising for uranium, nickel, lithium, copper and graphite. Here’s a glimpse of eight companies exploring for or mining the energy metals.

Baselode Energy

Baselode Energy (TSXV: FIND, US-OTC: BSENF), a Toronto-based uranium explorer, is expanding its drilling program targeting near-surface, high-grade orebodies in northern Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin.

In 2022, Baselode completed a 22,500-metre drill program at the ACKIO uranium discovery at its Hook project, located 40 km southeast of the McArthur River mine and 60 km northeast of the Key Lake uranium mill. Assay results from 78 drill holes revealed numerous high-grade uranium intercepts (of greater than 0.5% U 3 O 8 ) occurring about 25 to 325 metres below surface, with an average lower depth of 155 metres.

In November, Baselode released the final results from its 2022 exploration program. Highlights include hole AK22-018, which intersected 34.8 metres of composite mineralization including 2.7 metres at 0.43% U 3 O 8 starting from 142 metres true vertical depth; and AK22-066 which returned 37.5 metres of composite mineralization including 24 metres of 0.14% U 3 O 8 from 107 metres.

Baselode Energy's Hook project in the Athabasca Basin. Baselode Energy photo

James Sykes, president and CEO of Baselode, notes that the results from AK22-066 indicate the team “likely clipped the margin of another large mineralized zone to the west,” similar to the results from hole AK22-063, which featured 59.9 metres of composite mineralization starting at 40 metres depth.