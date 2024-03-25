Epiroc and ACE Services create new training centre in Val d’Or

Safety and proficiency remain top priorities for operations in the mining and construction industry as they aim to increase productivity while reducing workplace injuries in the process. By equipping workers with the skills and knowledge to operate machines effectively while adapting to evolving technology, Epiroc and partners at ACE Services Mécaniques are working together to give mine sites the tools they need to hit production targets safely.

In this effort, the two organizations have collaborated to construct a state-of-the-art training centre in the Abitibi region that offers customers the opportunity to hone their skills in both operational and mechanical training sessions.

For operational training, customers can utilize machine simulators, where they are guided by certified training personnel who can prepare them for the field without risking physical damage to their existing fleet of equipment. The training centre has three available simulators for the Minetruck MT42, Scooptram ST14, and TME equipment (Boltec, Cabletec, Boomer, and Simba).

Users will gain a comprehensive understanding of machine systems and maintenance programs that keep them up-to-date on the latest machine innovations. The training will increase overall performance and productivity in the process.

“The facility completed construction in November 2023, and we officially started training sessions for clients in January 2024. The response has been extremely positive, and we’re currently booked for training sessions several months in advance,” said Sebastien Maltais, project partnership manager at Epiroc.

“Our collaboration with Epiroc continues to offer our customers enhanced levels of service and the location of our training center is a strategic decision where we can continue to be close to our customers and support their operations,” said Steve Ethier, GM at ACE Services Mécaniques.

As interest in the training centre continues to gain momentum, the partnership between Epiroc and ACE Services Mécaniques has allowed their services to become increasingly accessible to mining operations in the region and immerse attendees in their growing technology portfolio.

For more information contact Brianne Cartmill, marketing and communications manager, Epiroc Canada brianne.cartmill@epiroc.com.