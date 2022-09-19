Epiroc Canada expands parts, services in Quebec and Nunavut

Epiroc Canada has partnered ACE Services Mécaniques for parts and services in Quebec and Nunavut. The new partnership reinforces Epiroc Canada’s commitment to strengthen its presence in these regions through strategic partnerships to expand its parts and service offerings.

"Quebec’s mining industry has been achieving sustained growth and Epiroc expects this trend will continue. Our objective is to continue supporting these operations, so they reach their productivity goals safely and efficiently," Epiroc stated in a press release.

"ACE’s stellar reputation as a mechanical labour services supplier complements our customer first approach and was a deciding factor in choosing their organization as our aftermarket parts and service provider in the area," it continued. "We will combine the strengths of both companies to service our customers without making changes to ACE’s existing structure."

Andre Bertrand, Epiroc Canada's business line manager for the parts and services division, said, “Epiroc’s goal in this partnership with ACE Services is to continue to further accelerate our ability to meet and surpass customer needs on site. Quebec and Nunavut are important regions, and we continue to increase our presence in these areas. Epiroc has already prioritized expanding our presence in the region through completing the strategic acquisitions of Fordia and Meglab, as well as our Epiroc branch in Rouyn-Noranda (Cadillac)."

Steve Ethier, general director of ACE Services, added, “After several months of work and discussions with our new partner Epiroc, we are proud to lay the foundation for us being the cornerstone of Epiroc’s aftermarket service in Abitibi and Nunavut."

