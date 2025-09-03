Epiroc earns EcoVadis gold medal for sustainability

Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, received a gold medal from global sustainability ratings firm EcoVadis. This places Epiroc in the top 5% of companies assessed on their sustainability efforts. The company’s improved rating, up from last year’s silver medal, reflects its strong commitment to and progress toward its ambitious 2030 sustainability goals.

EcoVadis evaluated more than 150,000 companies across four key areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO, said: “This recognition reflects the hard work of our teams worldwide and our commitment to integrating sustainability into everything we do, from product innovation and operations to responsible sourcing,”

Epiroc’s rating highlights its strong performance across several sustainability areas. The company demonstrates environmental stewardship through continuous decarbonization and resource-efficiency improvements. In labor and human rights, Epiroc commits to maintaining safe, fair, and inclusive workplaces. Its ethical governance is supported by robust compliance practices, and the company emphasizes diligent supplier engagement and responsible sourcing in its approach to sustainable procurement.

EcoVadis’s rating system helps customers by supporting due diligence efforts and providing transparent comparisons in tenders and supplier qualifications across the four key areas.

In 2020, Epiroc launched ambitious sustainability goals for 2030, including halving its CO2e emissions. The Science Based Targets initiative has validated these climate targets, confirming they align with the goal of limiting global warming to a maximum of 1.5°C, in line with climate science and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Earlier this year, TIME Magazine listed Epiroc among the world’s most sustainable companies for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Epiroc’s sustainability work, please see www.epirocgroup.com/en/sustainability.

Learn more at www.EpirocGroup.com.