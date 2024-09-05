Epiroc expands operations with new innovation center in India

Epiroc broke ground in Hyderabad, India on Sept. 5, 2024, to expand its rock drilling tool manufacturing facility and launch a new innovation and technology center. The move signals Epiroc’s commitment to the country as a manufacturing and research and development hub for its growing customer base in the region.



The investment includes land expansion, new buildings, and advanced machinery to boost productivity. “It’s been great to see the growth in the Hyderabad product company in recent years and this investment shows our trust in India’s future potential,” said Epiroc president and CEO Helena Hedblom.



Epiroc has been active in India for over 60 years, with manufacturing centers in Hyderabad and Nashik, an innovation hub in Bangalore and a presence in all major regions. Its Hyderabad factory, known for producing rotary bits and down-the-hole tools, will expand further, adding 30 new jobs. Production in the extended area is set to begin in April 2025.

Epiroc India president Arunkumar Govindarajan highlighted that the move supports the ‘Make in India’ initiative, a government-led program aimed at encouraging companies to produce goods locally, boost domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports. The initiative, launched in 2014, focuses on creating jobs, improving skills and enhancing India’s manufacturing infrastructure to make the country a global manufacturing hub.

Alongside the facility expansion, Epiroc is opening a satellite innovation center in Hyderabad to complement its Bangalore research and development hub. The new center will help speed up product development and tap into the region’s talent pool, said GM of Epiroc’s Indian innovation center Chandu Rao.

