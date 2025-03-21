PDAC JV video: Laos tax breaks boost mining investment, Laos Shenker exec says

Laos Shenker Resource Utilization, a company from Southeast Asia, debuted at PDAC this month. It showcased new furnace technology and government tax […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 21, 2025 At 5:47 pm
PDAC JV video: Laos tax breaks boost mining investment, Laos Shenker exec says
Laos Shenker Using Resources chairman Xu Zhun and his interpreter, Wendy Jiang during the 2025 PDAC.

Laos Shenker Resource Utilization, a company from Southeast Asia, debuted at PDAC this month. It showcased new furnace technology and government tax perks.

The company uses a furnace process with oxygen injection. This method produces metals like copper, nickel, gold, silver, platinum and palladium, chairman Xu Zhun told The Northern Miner in Toronto. The company processes 200,000 tonnes of ore per year using its energy and cost-cutting technology.

"We hope to use PDAC as a platform to connect with more world-class mining companies, establish long-term and stable partnerships and secure high-quality metal mineral materials for Laos Shenker," Zhun said.

The Lao government offers tax breaks and land lease incentives to mining companies, Zhun explained. The policy encourages investment and resource development.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/1068282606

