TNM Podcast: ‘Uncharted waters’ — Almonty founder and CEO Lewis Black on tungsten supply concerns

This week’s episode features Almonty’s founder, president, and CEO, Lewis Black, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the tungsten market. Black delves into tungsten’s […]
By Joseph Quesnel March 27, 2025 At 11:17 am
Almonty founder, president and CEO Lewis Black.

This week’s episode features Almonty’s founder, president, and CEO, Lewis Black, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the tungsten market. Black delves into tungsten’s critical applications and how China’s low-cost production has left the West vulnerable from a supply standpoint. He also shares insights into Almonty’s history, the growing concerns of manufacturers over securing reliable tungsten supplies, and the company’s efforts to strengthen global supply chains.

