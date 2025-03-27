TNM Podcast: ‘Uncharted waters’ — Almonty founder and CEO Lewis Black on tungsten supply concerns

This week’s episode features Almonty’s founder, president, and CEO, Lewis Black, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the tungsten market. Black delves into tungsten’s critical applications and how China’s low-cost production has left the West vulnerable from a supply standpoint. He also shares insights into Almonty’s history, the growing concerns of manufacturers over securing reliable tungsten supplies, and the company’s efforts to strengthen global supply chains.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER.