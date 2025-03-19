Sandvik to supply underground fleet for mine in Southeast Asia 

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions will deliver another fleet of intelligent underground drills and load and haul equipment to a leading mining customer in Southeast Asia.

The order includes Sandvik DS422i cable bolters, Sandvik DD422i development drills, Toro LH410 loaders, a Toro TH663i truck and a Sandvik DB331 secondary breaker. Deliveries are scheduled to begin during Q2 2025 and continue through Q1 2026.

Malcolm Mauger, vice president of sales area, south-east Asia for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, commented, “This order highlights the mine’s confidence in Sandvik's intelligent underground drills and highly productive load and haul equipment, and commitment to automation and efficiency.”

Some of the Sandvik DD422i development jumbos feature Sandvik’s dual controls package, while another includes Sandvik’s platinum automation package. The dual controls package for Sandvik DD422i features dual drilling controls and split feeds for multitask drilling operations including boring, bolting and meshing. The platinum automation package offers features for automated face drilling, including boom movements and boom collision avoidance.

More information is posted on www.Sandvik.com.