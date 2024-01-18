Epiroc wins Chinese contract worth $45.2 million

Epiroc has won a large order for underground mining equipment from Shandong Gold Group for use at three gold mines in China.Shandong one of China’s largest gold mining companies, has ordered a fleet of mine trucks, loaders, and drill- and rock-reinforcement rigs to expand production at the Jiaojia, Xincheng, and Sanshandao gold mines.

Epiroc has supported the development of Shandong Gold Group with various underground mining equipment since 1986. This order is valued at about $45.2 million (SEK 350 million) and was booked in the fourth quarter 2023.

“We have a long-standing and productive partnership with Shandong Gold Group, and we are happy to continue supporting the company on its journey toward operations that are as safe and productive as possible,”says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO.

The ordered equipment includes the Minetruck MT2200 hauler, Scooptram ST1030 and Scooptram ST3.5 loaders, Boomer 282 face drilling rig, and Boltec S1K rock reinforcement rig.

