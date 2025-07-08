Epiroc wins large order in Chile for mine trucks

Epiroc AB – a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries – has secured a large order from Sociedad Punta del Cobre SA (Pucobre), a mining company in Chile, for an extensive fleet of underground mine trucks and digital technology. This equipment and these solutions will enhance Pucobre’s productivity, cost efficiency, and safety.

Pucobre will deploy a considerable fleet of Minetruck MT65 S haulers, among the largest underground mine trucks globally, in its copper mines: Punta del Cobre, Granate, and Mantos de Cobre. The Chilean company, a loyal Epiroc customer, has also acquired a suite of digital solutions. These solutions, designed to improve fleet efficiency and reduce emissions, include advanced monitoring and performance tracking features for the machine fleet.

Epiroc has valued the order, including the digital technology, at approximately MSEK 235 and recorded it in the second quarter of 2025. The company will also supply service and spare parts for the equipment.

Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO, said: “We are happy to strengthen our collaboration with Pucobre further as it upgrades its mines to become even more modern, cost efficient, and sustainable. By adding on our leading digital solutions, Pucobre will achieve long-term efficiency gains, and even better progress towards its sustainability goals.”

Sebastián Ríos, Pucobre’s CEO, said: “At Pucobre, we are committed to driving more modern, safer, and more sustainable mining operations. The addition of the MT65 S fleet and Epiroc’s digital solutions will allow us to optimize our processes, reduce costs, and advance our environmental goals with cutting-edge technology.”

Epiroc’s Minetruck MT65 S, with 65 ton load capacity, is engineered with safety, productivity and operator comfort in mind for haulage in larger underground mining and construction operations.

The digital technology Fleet+ and the add-on solution Fleet+ ShiftGoals ordered by Pucobre provide visibility into machine performance and goal tracking via the My Epiroc interface. Benefits include reduced fuel consumption, improved fleet utilization and increased operator safety. Pucobre also ordered Asset Health Information Service, which delivers high-frequency sensor data and alerts through integration with the customer’s own systems, which in turn supports advanced monitoring and performance tracking of the machine fleet.

