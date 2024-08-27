Equity hits bonanza silver and gold grades: 7,099 g/t silver and 58.2 g/t gold 

Equity Metals (TSXV:EQTY) has announced extraordinary drilling results from its Silver Queen project in British Columbia. Recent drilling at the Camp deposit yielded remarkable findings, with drill hole SQ24-124 intersecting a 0.7-metre interval averaging 7,099 g/t silver, 0.4 g/t gold, 2.0% lead, 5.4% zinc and 0.3% copper. This high-grade interval is part of a broader 3.5-metre section with an average of 1,501 g/t silver, 0.5 g/t gold, 0.8% lead and 5.9% zinc.

Another drill hole, SQ24-123, showed 0.7 metre at 1,156 g/t silver, 0.3 g/t gold, 0.8% lead and 0.8% zinc within a 2.3-metre interval averaging 484 g/t silver, 0.2 g/t gold, 0.5% lead and 0.6% zinc.

These findings, particularly from drill hole SQ24-124, are significant due to their shallow depth, starting at just 148.7 metres. The results enhance the known high-grade veins within the Camp deposit, with potential for further expansion both vertically and laterally.

At the George Lake target, drilling also produced notable results. Drill hole SQ24-113 returned 0.4 metre grading 58.2 g/t gold, 66 g/t silver, 1.2% lead and 1.3% zinc. Another intersection from drill hole SQ24-111 showed 0.5 metre at 0.8 g/t gold, 67 g/t silver, 0.2% copper, 3.7% lead and 17.9% zinc.

"Additional assay results are pending over the coming weeks and are expected to further extend mineralization at the George Lake structure and to provide definition of new veins both at, and to the north of, the Camp deposit," said Equity Metals VP exploration Rob Macdonald.

The summer 2024 exploration program included 24 core holes totaling 10,543 metres. This consisted of 18 drill holes totaling 7,541 metres at the George Lake target, four holes totaling 2,687 metres at the Camp target, and two holes totaling 975 metres at the Camp North target.

The Silver Queen project is a gold-silver property with over 100 years of historical exploration and development.

For more information, visit www.EquityMetalsCorporation.com.