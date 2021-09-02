Eriez builds world’s first 2-metre rare earth magnetic separator

Eriez has built and commissioned the world’s first 2-metre dry high-intensity rare earth (RE) roll magnetic separator to satisfy unique minerals processing application requirements. The unit was successfully installed at the customer’s site, and preliminary findings indicate the industrial mineral upgraded by the equipment has exceeded the expectations of the customer, even at higher than specified feed rates.

Eriez rare earth roll magnetic separators provide maximum efficiency in the separation of weak magnetic particles for product purification applications. Eriez applied sophisticated finite element analysis in magnetic circuit design to produce an energy-free separator capable of generating the exceptionally high field-strengths needed to remove unwanted fine iron contaminants.

Eriez rare earth roll magnetic separators have always been available in a variety of sizes. However, the company’s largest offering previously was a 1.5-metre roll width unit.

Eriez rare earth roll magnetic separators incorporate the highest strength and best quality magnet material. They combine the best engineering and operational features to provide excellent performance with hassle-free operation, inspection and maintenance.

For more information about Eriez Dry High Intensity rare earth roll magnetic separators, visit EriezNews.com/nr557.