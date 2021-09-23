Eriez to supply coarse flotation equipment for Cadia expansion

Eriez Flotation, a leading producer of innovative mineral processing equipment, announces the company will supply four more HydroFloat separators to Newcrest Mining (TSX: NCM; ASX: NSM) for the stage two expansion of its Cadia Valley gold-copper operations in New South Wales, Australia.

This announcement follows the successful delivery, commissioning and ramp up of four Eriez CrossFlow separators and two HydroFloat units as part of the Cadia coarse particle flotation demonstration plant in 2018.

Eriez Flotation global managing director Eric Wasmund said, “When stage two of the Cadia expansion project is complete, 100% of the concentrator #1 tailings will be re-treated, significantly improving overall plant recovery for a coarser primary grind.”

Newcrest is the first mining company to commercialize HydroFloat coarse particle flotation in sulphides and the first in a tail scavenging application.

Eriez has eight offices throughout the world including Vancouver, Erie, Melbourne, Johannesburg, Tianjin, Belo Horizonte, Lima and Santiago. For more information, visit www.EriezFlotation.com.