Etruscus advances large-scale rare earth target at Rock and Roll property

Vancouver-based Etruscus Resources (CSE: ETR; OTC: ETRUF) has provided an update on the company's Rock and Roll property located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. The Rock and Roll property is the company’s flagship property, comprising 29,344 ha.

The company has conducted additional assays and thin section analysis from the Hendrix target on the Pheno claims to the north of the property. These analyses show high-value rare earth elements (or REEs) by unique peralkaline igneous rocks.

These rock types result from magmatic fractionation that accumulates REEs including the nationally important magnet metals terbium and dysprosium as well as critical minerals such as niobium and gallium. China, which currently produces 90% of the world's REEs, has recently announced major export restrictions on them, causing increases in demand and a sharp rise in the prices of these commodities.

Fiore Aliperti, Etruscus' CEO, commented, "With global trade tensions escalating and robust long-term demand for critical minerals, especially rare earth elements continuing to define the political narrative, having a secure domestic supply is more important than ever. Our REE target represents a strategic opportunity not only for Etruscus, but for North America's broader effort to reduce reliance on foreign sources and support our domestic technologies within national security, clean energy and high-tech manufacturing."

Aliperti added: "We are excited about multiple opportunities at the Rock & Roll property but drilling at the Zappa target is still the number one priority. The team looks forward to completing the first-ever drill holes on the copper gold porphyry target this summer alongside advancement of the Hendrix REE target.”

More information is posted on www.EtruscusResources.com.