EV Nickel plans preliminary resource estimate at CarLang A zone in Timmins camp

EV NICKEL (TSXV:EVNI) has announced the additional assay results, from 12 additional holes of the phase 3 drilling program completed over the large scale nickel target in the northeast of its Shaw Dome project, referred to as the Carman-Langmuir or, "CarLang area," in Timmins, Ont.

Based upon the assay analyses of the 23 holes reported and core logging of the remaining five holes, it is confirmed that every hole of the 28-hole diamond drill program intersected the targeted dunite unit and continue to confirm the new "CarLang A zone" as a potential large scale nickel prospect.

EV Nickel reports assay results from 12 additional holes: , Intersections included: hole EV22-33 with 203.4 metres grading 0.26% nickel, hole EV22-43 with 298.7 metres grading 0.27% nickel, and hole EV22-32 with 202.4 metres grading 0.27% nickel.

According to EV Nickel, assay results continue to confirm the thick intersections of large scale, broad zones of nickel mineralization. Gaps observed in the mineralized sequence represent intersections of late, crosscutting diabase or intermediate dikes in an otherwise continuous sequence of dunite.

Assays are pending on the remaining five holes and are scheduled to be completed by the end of January 2023. Caracle Creek International Consulting has been contracted to complete the preliminary resource estimate for the CarLang A zone and results are anticipated in the spring of 2023.

"CarLang is turning out to be exactly what we expected, and I am excited to see the results of the upcoming preliminary resource estimate," said Sean Samson, president and CEO of EV Nickel.

"The A Zone will get us started but we know it's only 1.4 km of the more than 10 km of prospective strike length across CarLang. This is one part of our two-track strategy of focusing on both this large-scale plus the high-grade potential of our Shaw Dome project," Samson said.

