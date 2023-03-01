EV Nickel says Shaw Dome project contains over 6 billion lb. nickel

EV Nickel (TSXV: EVNI) has released its first resource estimate for the CarLang A zone at its Shaw Dome nickel project located 25 km southeast of Timmins, Ont. The results says the company makes the project one of “the largest undeveloped nickel deposits in the world.”

A zone resources total 1.0 billion tonnes, averaging 0.24% nickel and 0.0107 ppm cobalt (0.12% nickel-equivalent cut-off. This is split between a higher-grade core (209 million indicated tonnes at 0.27% nickel and 203 million inferred tonnes at 0.27% nickel) and a lower grade portion (219 million indicated tonnes grading 0.22% nickel).

The total indicated resource contains 2.8 billion lb. of nickel, and the inferred resource contains 2.6 billion lb.

The resource estimate covers only the CarLang A zone, which covers 20% of the 10-km-long CarLang area trend. EV Nickel believes there remains massive potential to find more nickel mineralization in the nearly continuous units of dunite and peridotite.

Moreover, says the company, the mineralization in the CarLang area is hosted in ultramafic rock, which can be used to sequester carbon dioxide, making the Shaw Dome project a key part of a clean nickel strategy. To implement this strategy, EV Nickel is working with the EPCM Group, who in tern is working with Arca to develop technologies that accelerate those natural processes. Arca won a $1 million milestone award from XPrize and the Musk Foundation in 2022.

The resource estimate for the CarLang A zone was compiled using data from 28 holes over 8,295 metres. Although most assays returned nickel grades in the mid-20% range, the intersections were for the most part 100 to 300 metres long.

More information about the Shaw Dome project is posted at www.EVNickel.com.