Excellent results for Cantex from germanium samples at North Rackla project

Cantex Mine Development (TSXV: CD; OTCQB: CTXDF) now has a method that can reliably be used to determine the bulk concentration of germanium within drill core from its 100%-owned North Rackla high-grade lead-zinc-germanium project 150 km northeast of the town of Mayo, Yukon. The method of determining the germanium content within sphalerite and other minerals is cost effective and quick, says the company.

Representative samples from the Main and GZ zones have been tested using five analytical techniques, and three produced precise results. Testing showed that there is a strong correlation between germanium (Ge) content and zinc grade since it is the sphalerite (zinc sulphate) that contains germanium. Analysis of sphalerite grains from the Main zone averaged 654 g/t Ge, and grains from the GZ zone averaged 521 g/t Ge.

Cantex plans to further upgrade the ore that has higher germanium values, but the final assay will be diluted by other minerals beyond sphalerite and galena (lead sulphide). Meanwhile, the company will continue to assay for germanium.

A North American source of germanium will lessen reliance on supplies from Russia and China.

Cantex staked the North Rackla claims in 2012, originally interested in the gold and copper potential of the region. Two areas of such mineralization have been drilled at the Copper and Northern zones at North Rackla.

