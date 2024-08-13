Exploits hits 0.6 metre at 20.92 g/t gold in Saddle zone at Bullseye property

Exploits Discovery (CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF) reported gold assay results from its recent diamond drilling at the Saddle zone on the Bullseye property in central Newfoundland. Six additional drill holes have confirmed multiple intercepts exceeding 10 g/t with visible gold observed in the core.

In 2023, Exploits intersected clusters of quartz veins within an 18-metre interval. The same vein network appears in several 2024 drill holes with results showing 67.55 g/t gold over 3.3 metres.

Highlights include:

Hole BE-24-021: Intersected 0.7 metres at 16.32 g/t gold from 171.0 metres. Intersected 0.6 metres at 4.80 g/t gold from 173.0 metres. Intersected 0.6 metres at 20.92 g/t gold at 178.0 metres.

Hole BE-24-020: Intersected 1.5 metres at 3.12 g/t gold from 155.0 metres. Intersected 1.3 metres at 12.65 g/t gold from 252.0 metres. Including 0.6 metres at 20.67 g/t gold.

Hole BE-24-016: Intersected 0.8 metres at 4.43 g/t gold from 93.0 metres. Intersected 4.0 metres at 1.48 g/t gold from 134.0 metres. Including 0.6 metres at 3.54 g/t gold. Including 0.6. metres at 2.55 g/t gold. Intersected 1.3 metres at 1.88 g/t gold from 138.0 metres Including 0.9 metres at 2.59 g/t gold.



Current analysis suggests the Saddle zone remains open in all directions. Three drill holes from this Phase 3 program are still pending.For more details, visit www.ExploitsDiscovery.com