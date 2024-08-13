Exploits hits 0.6 metre at 20.92 g/t gold in Saddle zone at Bullseye property

Exploits Discovery (CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF) reported gold assay results from its recent diamond drilling at the Saddle zone on the Bullseye property in central Newfoundland. Six additional drill holes have confirmed multiple intercepts exceeding 10 g/t with visible gold observed in the core.
In 2023, Exploits intersected clusters of quartz veins within an 18-metre interval. The same vein network appears in several 2024 drill holes with results showing 67.55 g/t gold over 3.3 metres.
Highlights include:
Current analysis suggests the Saddle zone remains open in all directions. Three drill holes from this Phase 3 program are still pending.For more details, visit www.ExploitsDiscovery.com
