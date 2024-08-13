Exploits hits 0.6 metre at 20.92 g/t gold in Saddle zone at Bullseye property

Exploits Discovery (CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF) reported gold assay results from its recent diamond drilling at the Saddle zone on the Bullseye property […]
By Salima Virani August 13, 2024 At 1:33 pm
Select core photos from drill holes BE-24-020 and BE-24-021. (Image courtesy of Exploits Discovery)

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Exploits Discovery (CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF) reported gold assay results from its recent diamond drilling at the Saddle zone on the Bullseye property in central Newfoundland. Six additional drill holes have confirmed multiple intercepts exceeding 10 g/t with visible gold observed in the core.

In 2023, Exploits intersected clusters of quartz veins within an 18-metre interval. The same vein network appears in several 2024 drill holes with results showing 67.55 g/t gold over 3.3 metres.

Highlights include:

  • Hole BE-24-021:
    • Intersected 0.7 metres at 16.32 g/t gold from 171.0 metres.
    • Intersected 0.6 metres at 4.80 g/t gold from 173.0 metres.
    • Intersected 0.6 metres at 20.92 g/t gold at 178.0 metres.
  • Hole BE-24-020:
    • Intersected 1.5 metres at 3.12 g/t gold from 155.0 metres.
    • Intersected 1.3 metres at 12.65 g/t gold from 252.0 metres.
      • Including 0.6 metres at 20.67 g/t gold.
  • Hole BE-24-016:
    • Intersected 0.8 metres at 4.43 g/t gold from 93.0 metres.
    • Intersected 4.0 metres at 1.48 g/t gold from 134.0 metres.
      • Including 0.6 metres at 3.54 g/t gold.
      • Including 0.6. metres at 2.55 g/t gold.
    • Intersected 1.3 metres at 1.88 g/t gold from 138.0 metres
      • Including 0.9 metres at 2.59 g/t gold.

Current analysis suggests the Saddle zone remains open in all directions. Three drill holes from this Phase 3 program are still pending.For more details, visit www.ExploitsDiscovery.com

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 21 2024 - Aug 22 2024
The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) Summit III
Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
Aug 29 2024 - Aug 31 2024
International Conference on Graphene and 2D Materials
Sep 16 2024 - Sep 18 2024
3rd International Meet on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology

Related Posts