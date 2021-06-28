Exyn expands into Canada with NSS as distributor

Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous aerial robot systems for complex, GPS-denied industrial environments, announced on June 28 a partnership with Northern Survey Supply (NSS). The partnership highlights the availability of Exyn's underground drone products in the Canadian market, distributed through NSS Canada.

Canadian underground mining companies looking for ways to increase safety and efficiency by using cutting-edge autonomous robots now have a viable solution for their needs. Exyn offers a full-stack solution that enables flexible deployment of single or multiple robots that can intelligently navigate and dynamically adapt to complex environments in real-time.

As the number of mining fatalities decrease every year due to technological advancements, Exyn is leading this movement with the ExynAero, an autonomous and self-piloting aerial drone. The ExynAero operates using high level autonomy (Level 4) to access complex, GPS-denied environments, predominantly within the mining industry. It replaces legacy CMS systems for safer and more efficient workflow.

The consistent thematic synergy of the partnership can be seen in the prioritization of safety and efficiency from both companies. NSS Canada provides tools and solutions, such as MOSS (Miner Operated Survey System), that ensure underground procedures can be done safer, faster and with more accuracy. The partnership between NSS Canada and Exyn Technologies highlights these values given that the ExynAero autonomous drone allows data to be collected without humans subjecting themselves to potentially hazardous locations and situations.

The partnership allows mining customers to benefit from comprehensive underground aerial 3-D mapping with progressive visualization that increases overall transparency of mining operations – including hard-to-reach, or hazardous areas, or locations that would be time-consuming to survey and inspect using conventional methods.

“NSS Canada believes in the rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies that can revolutionize the mining industry by increasing safety, speed, and accuracy. Exyn Technologies is a pioneer in the industrial drone space, whose autonomous drone technology reduces the possibility of human error in potentially dangerous environments. Our mutual dedication to safety and innovation through technology is why we believe this is the perfect partnership!” - Bruno Lalonde, President, NSS Canada.

Exyn has successfully commercialized industrial-grade drone autonomy with major customers in mining, construction, and logistics. For more information about Exyn, please visit www.Exyn.com and www.NSSCanada.com.