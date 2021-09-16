Exyn, Sandvik team up to offer Level 4 autonomous drone surveys

Exyn Technologies and Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology have teamed up to offer aerial robot surveying for complex, industrial environments lacking GPS […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 16, 2021 At 2:21 pm
The inspection robot carries the drone on its back. Credit: Exyn Technologies.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Exyn Technologies and Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology have teamed up to offer aerial robot surveying for complex, industrial environments lacking GPS availability. They demonstrated their capabilities at MINExpo in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The mapping technology is aimed at underground voids, whether stopes, drifts or storage. An inspection robot is dispatched, and when it can go no farther, the drone is launched. All the data is automatically uploaded to the Sandvik data management service, which is part of the OptiMine suite. The server processes the incoming data and georeferences it to existing data, using the team’s data as anchors and ground rules.  The robot and drone can operation without interrupting production.

The results are presented in 3-D on OptiMine screens as a visual survey of an area.

Click here to watch a short video about the concept of robotic mapping and visit www.Exyn.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 15 2021 - Sep 17 2021
CNA2021: The Canadian Nuclear Association Conference and Trade Show
Sep 22 2021 - Sep 23 2021
The Northern Miner Q3 Global Mining Symposium
Oct 11 2021 - Oct 15 2021
Sampling Theory, Sampling Practices, and their Economic Impact
Oct 13 2021 - Oct 14 2021
Canadian Mining Journal’s Suppliers Symposium

Related Posts