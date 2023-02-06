F3 Uranium hits 22.9 % uranium oxide over 1.5m at Patterson Lake North

F3 Uranium (TSXV: FUU; OTCQB: FUUF), formerly Fission 3.0, has received final uranium assay results for the remaining fall 2022 drill holes at the JR zone on the Patterson Lake North property.

Drill hole PLN22-038 targeted up dip from hole PLS22-035 returned an 11.0 metres interval averaging 4.20% uranium oxide, including a high-grade 4.5 metres interval averaging 9.8% uranium oxide, which further includes the ultra-high-grade core which assayed 22.9% over 1.5 metres. PLN22-038 was the second of three mineralized holes completed on line 00N, in addition to a fourth mineralized hole on line 015S.

The company's large 39,946 hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property is located southwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits. PLN is accessed by provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR zone uranium discovery is located 23 km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

The 20-hole winter 2023 drill program is underway. For more information, visit www.F3Uranium.com.