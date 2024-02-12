F3 Uranium hits 66.8% and 42.4% U3O8 at JR zone at PLN project

If there is not such a thing as bonanza uranium grades, there should be: F3 Uranium (TSXV: FUU; OTCQB: FUUFF) has hit grades of 42.4%, 55.4% and 66.8% uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ) a hole drilled last fall at the PLN (Patterson Lake North) project near the southwest rim of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.

Here are the details:

Beginning at 226 metres below surface, hole PLN23-110 hit 2.0 metres grading 42.2% U 3 O 8 , including 1.5 metres at 55.4% U 3 O 8 , further including 0.5 metre at 66.8% U 3 O 8 .

O , including 1.5 metres at 55.4% U O , further including 0.5 metre at 66.8% U O . Beginning at 229 metres below surface, hole PLN23-112 returned 8 metres grading 1.03% U 3 O 8 , including 0.5 metre at 13.2% U 3 O 8 . Beginning at 238 metres, the same hole averaged 4.24% U 3 O 8 over 3.4 metres, including 0.5 metre at 20.0% U 3 O 8 .

The assays from hole 110, drilled on section 015S, included the highest assays to date at the project which remains open in the up-dip direction.

“At the B1 area, where we initially targeted the B1 EM conductor, significant alteration in sandstone and basement rocks was encountered and we are pleased to receive final geochemistry supporting our decision to drill a wide fence with four drill holes across approximately 250 metres of geology,” VP exploration Sam Hartmann said in a release. “Anomalous basement uranium values were intersected, notably in PLN23-105 with up to 137 ppm uranium. Values of greater than 100 ppm uranium have previously only been encountered in PLN14-019 and immediately surrounding holes, as well as within the JR Zone itself."

F3 completed a 43-101 report including the PLN, Broach, and Minto properties. The report is dated Jan. 25, 2024, and will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days.

More information about the PLN project and the JR zone is posted on www.F3Uranium.com.